Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $171,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 75,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

