Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.35 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Gold Nevada
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Invest in Esports
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.