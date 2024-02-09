Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.35 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

