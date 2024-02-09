Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

