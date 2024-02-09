Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Insiders have sold 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.25. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

