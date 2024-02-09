Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PKI

Parkland Stock Down 0.1 %

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Shares of PKI opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.25. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.