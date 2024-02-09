Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 28,614 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

