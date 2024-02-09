Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 95,243 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.