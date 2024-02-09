Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

