Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Humana by 75.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana stock opened at $367.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

