Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

