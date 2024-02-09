Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

