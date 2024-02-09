Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Elastic by 340.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $126.58 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

