Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

