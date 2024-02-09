Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

