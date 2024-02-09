Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 156.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
PAYX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. 159,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
