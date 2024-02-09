Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Decreased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 5.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $5.70 on Friday, hitting $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 796,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,403. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.