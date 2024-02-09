Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

