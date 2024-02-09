Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.68. 314,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 418.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 148.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

