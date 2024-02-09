Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

PYCR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock valued at $103,562,243. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

