PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.48. Approximately 910,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,252,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

