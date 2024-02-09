Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

