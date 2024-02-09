PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

