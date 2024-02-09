Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

