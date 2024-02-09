Perella Weinberg Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP opened at $12.49 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 567,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 417.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 322,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

