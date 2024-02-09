Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.