Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $181.88

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181.88 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 599159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.52).

PETS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 390 ($4.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,647.06%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

