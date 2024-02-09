Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $181.88

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181.88 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 599159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.52).
Analyst Ratings Changes
PETS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 390 ($4.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,647.06%.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
