Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,135,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,661 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 345,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 769,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 14,072,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917,332. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.