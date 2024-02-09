Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.