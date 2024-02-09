Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
