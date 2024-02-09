Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

