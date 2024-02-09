Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PINS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $40.71 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

