Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:PINS opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

