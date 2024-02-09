Piper Sandler Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.