Piper Sandler Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $210.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $171.91 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.15.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

