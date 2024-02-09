Pivotal Research Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.60 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $279.64 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.19 and its 200-day moving average is $404.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

