Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $315,407.62 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $315,407.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

