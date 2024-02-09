Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PLRX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

