Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

PLUG opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

