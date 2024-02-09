Plug Power (PLUG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2024 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/6/2024 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2024 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,838,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,287,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Plug Power Inc alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Plug Power by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Plug Power by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.