Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.81 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $84.48 million and $3.81 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,019,470,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,019,470,113.617238 with 815,294,930.26677 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16031342 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,851,193.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

