Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Pool comprises 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pool were worth $276,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.07. 112,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,709. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $405.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

