Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.86% of Pool worth $118,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.39. 55,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.25. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

