PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 750,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 429,266 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $44.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.3 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

