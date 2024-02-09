Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.36

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.36 and last traded at $130.19, with a volume of 41726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.03.

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

