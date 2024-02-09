PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.65% of PowerSchool worth $75,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Trading Up 2.0 %

PWSC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 150,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

