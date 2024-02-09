Precision Optics (POCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:POCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.