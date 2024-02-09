Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), with a volume of 233648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

