Prom Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00014943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $128.99 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.83 or 1.00452515 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00186778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.94489626 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,847,855.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.