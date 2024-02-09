PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

PROS Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PROS stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

