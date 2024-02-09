ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 5831028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

