ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.05

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 971696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.